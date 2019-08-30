Motor Magic headed to town

Live Now
You may notice some classic cars driving around in the Magic City this weekend.

Motor magic is back for it’s 21st year in Minot. The event starts Friday and will run through Sunday, with more cars than ever. We talked to one organizer who says it’s something for the entire family to enjoy.

“Well of of all if you’re not interested in cars, this may get you interested, number on. We tried to bring in some family activities. We’ve got Darrel’s racing pigs. Which may sound kind of funny, but it’s a really cool kind of activity where these little piglets run around a chase each other. Then the crowd picks a winner and the get a little prize.” says George Masters.

If you want to see what the fun is all about before you head to the state fairgrounds, CLICK HERE.

Don't Miss