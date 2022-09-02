MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Head to the North Dakota State Fair Grounds for a Classic Car Auction, Vendor Show, Dirt Track Racing, Go Karts, Food Trucks, and more!



For the 24th year in a row, the North Dakota State Fairgrounds will host Motor Magic, on September 2, 3, and 4.



The largest motorsports event in the Upper Midwest, Motor Magic provides entertainment for auto enthusiasts of all ages.

Kyara Brown met with George Masters to hear about all of the motor magical events going on throughout the weekend!



