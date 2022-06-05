BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A South Dakota man and teenage girl were both seriously injured on Sunday morning around 10:36 a.m. after the man’s motorcycle began to have mechanical issues causing him to lose control and drive off the road on Highway 1806 north of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 35-year-old man and 13-year-old girl were both riding a motorcycle when the driver began to experience mechanical issues with the bike.

When coming up on a curve, the man was unable to make the turn, which caused him to drive off the road and tip the bike over.

The girl fell from the motorcycle, while the man’s leg was pinned under the bike. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

Both were transported by McKenzie County Ambulance to McKenzie County Hospital. The girl was then transported by air to Trinity Hospital in Minot.