Motorcycle passenger killed when bike hits railroad gate in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a passenger on a motorcycle was killed when the bike slammed into a railroad crossing gate in Minot.

The patrol says the accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle approached the crossing where the lighted crossing arms were down.

Authorities say both the driver, a 42-year-old man, and the passenger, a 42-year-old woman, struck their heads on the crossing arm causing them to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was killed and the man was treated and released from the hospital. The patrol says the two were not wearing helmets.