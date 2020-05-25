Live Now
Motorcyclist injured in Memorial Day Group Ride

There was a motorcycle crash this morning, involving two riders that were apart of a group ride for Memorial Day.

According to the Highway Patrol, the incident involved two motorcycles, a 2006 Harley Davidson, driven by a 61-year-old Mandan man and a 2009 Victory, driven by a 59-year-old Mandan man.

They were both heading West on the Memorial Bridge, in between Bismarck and Mandan at around 11:30 this morning for a Memorial Day group ride.

Troopers say the Victory Motorcycle was in front of the Harley, and the Victory stopped because traffic in front of it had stopped, and the Harley rear-ended the Victory. The driver of the Harley was ejected from the motorcycle and the driver of the Victory was not injured.

Authorities say the driver of the Harley was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

