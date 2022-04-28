A driver who fled traffic stops by the Bismarck Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol was eventually caught thanks to a highway patrol plane.

On April 26, law enforcement agencies in Bismarck, Mandan, Burleigh County and Morton County were participating with the highway patrol in a “detail.”

This is where a highway patrol airplane monitors traffic stops conducted by officers on the ground.

During the day, a Bismarck police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle fled and the officer did not pursue.

The highway patrol plane was monitoring the attempted stop and tracked the vehicle east of Bismarck on Interstate 94.

There, a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle again fled and the officer did not pursue.

The plane continued to follow the vehicle back to Bismarck, where it eventually parked. Two occupants got out and walked to a residence in the 1600 block of North 14th Street.

Bismarck officers made contact at the residence and arrested a 32-year-old male.

No other details on the incident have been released.