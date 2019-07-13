Mott residents recover after EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado hit the city of Mott last night and now people are left picking up the pieces.

It’s a natural disaster no one saw coming in the city of Mott, and that’s a tornado. Now residents are recovering from the damage, by cleaning up the best way they know how.

“I don’t think we have had a storm like this for as long as I can remember. We have had some pretty high winds. But it has been a while since we had a tornado that destroyed so much,” said Rachael Mayer, Mott resident.

“It was dark, and you can tell things were falling down. It was pretty loud,” said Jazlyn Ottmar, Mott resident.

As a result of the tornado, grain bins were destroyed, trees fell over, roofs of homes were torn apart, and recreational areas were flooded with water. It even destroyed buildings at the fairgrounds, which ended the annual Hettinger County Fair early.

“We were notified by the national weather service by a severe thunderstorm warning that was upgraded around 8:45 p.m. It later became a tornado warning. Currently, we were having our fair and we had to evacuate the people from there. About 9 p.m. one of our deputies did spot some rotation in the clouds north of town,” said Sarah Warner, Hettinger County Sheriff.

Officials say this is the first tornado to ever hit the city of Mott. There have been others in the past that went by it but never in the city. Although the tornado lasted about eight minutes, it will take months for the city to get back to normal.

“We are trying to see where we need to be to help whether it is traffic control, just be here if people need help. think a lot of the firemen are out helping clean up the debris, helping the city clean up whether driving trucks,” said Warner.

Officials say no one was hurt. In the future, they warn people if there is a tornado, they should take shelter, and do not be outside to look at the storm.

The tornado’s wind speed reached 105 miles per hour. People in surrounding towns also came out to support families in the cleanup process.