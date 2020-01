Check out what’s been piling up in Fargo.

City workers call this Mount Fargo.

It is the largest snow dump in the metro — reaching 75 feet at its peak.

And city officials say it is the highest it’s ever been on record.

The pile has about 14,000 truckloads of snow, and it’s only January.

Last year, Mount Fargo reached 60 feet by the end of the season and didn’t melt until July 9.