‘Mount Fargo’ getting help from Minot company

The snow dumps in one town are close to being full and there’s lots more winter ahead, so they decided to get some help from the outside…

Staff from Sundre Sand & Gravel in Minot call this machine a snowcat.

They told us it’s a type of equipment used in the mountains and at ski resorts.

After demonstrating what the snowcat can do, Fargo Public Works decided to contract with Sundre for the next week.

And for good reason. On Monday, the largest snow dump, dubbed Mount Fargo, reached 75 feet at its peak.

And, the snowcat is said to be able to do triple the amount of work a regular bulldozer can do in a day.

Since it can take three bulldozers to push snow up Mount Fargo, city staff said using the snowcat instead saves them about $305 an hour.

“I think they’re very impressive, we weren’t really sure what they would do until they showed up, but they’re the real deal it’s the ultimate snow pushing machine for the snow dump,” said Corey Houim, Street Supervisor.

The goal is to pile the snow high instead of wide, and Houim said using the snowcat should at least double the capacity of the snow dumps.

