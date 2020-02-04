‘Mount Fargo’ still standing tall

Mount Fargo is still standing tall, but crews are struggling to keep it up after warmer temperatures hit the region last weekend.

Bulldozers were sliding and getting stuck in the softer parts of the pile near the city’s landfill.

Along with the slushiness of the pile, crews are also running out of space.

Smaller piles are starting to form around the big one.

Fargo Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson said the biggest thing they’re prepping for is when the mountain melts.

“When it does start to melt, it’s running in the right place and we’re not backing up water to the south, so it’s controlled chaos right now,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the usual 30 truckloads of snow hauled to Mount Fargo are being spread out to other snow piles across town.

