The Burleigh County Bicycle Cult is bringing back its free summer riding series, allowing cyclists to enjoy the activity regardless of being beginners or pros.

“We pull in a lot of local people. We do get a couple of people who do travel from out of town,” Burleigh County Bicycle Cult co-founder Ian Easton said.

Kelly Suchy has been riding for 14 years and looks forward to a good trip.

“Every summer seems to be a little different, especially with the precarious nature of North Dakota’s weather. Last year, I mountain biked about every season of the year. This year there were about 2 feet in April,” Suchy said.

Suchy is an elementary school teacher and says she wound up with a bike, and the excitement grew from there.

“Decided I better learn how to use it and luckily for me that came great joy that I wanted to continue to pursue,” Suchy said.

Bicyclists met inside the Sleepy Hollow parking lot and lined up for the race through the beautiful scenery of nature North Dakota has to offer this time of the year.

“I love being outdoors, I love that it’s a way to engage with other community members that I may not otherwise get to know. I love that it is something that my husband and I get to do together and we’re hoping that our kids get on board with it too,” Suchy said.

Everyone is riding and staying safe with their helmets on while trying to keep up with the pace.

“I say it all the time, I wish so much that someone had introduced me to mountain biking in my youth. I think it would of changed my confidence. I think it would of changed my confidence,” Suchy said.



“You get a bike and you start riding it kind of like we all did when we were kids and you just go from there. If you want to get serious about it, it takes a lot of training,” Easton said.

To learn more about BCBC’s schedule click here.