Mountain lion spotted in Velva–school is in a soft lockdown

Velva Sheriff Trey Skagger says a call was received around 9 a.m. from a couple of individuals who said they saw a mountain lion at the Cenex in Velva. There have also been calls from people saying they spotted another animal near the train tracks.

The school is in a soft lockdown right now.

Game and Fish has been notified as well as government trappers.

Skager has been driving around notifying people to stay indoors.

“We are not leaving town. We will be there all day make to sure there is no incident getting kids on the bus and make sure they get home safely,” Skager said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone is safe.”

Velva football team has a home game tonight and Velva Superintendent Dave Schoch, says they will issue a statement mid-afternoon on the status of the game.

