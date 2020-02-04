Mountrail County Injury Crash

A 15-year-old female was driving northbound on Hwy 8 and a 20-year-old male was driving westbound on 51st St. NW, which intersects with Hwy 8, on Tuesday when the male failed to stop at the stop sign, pulled out in front of the female and struck the driver-side door, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.

The male was transported to Trinity Health with serious injuries after being extricated from his vehicle. The NDHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The female and two passengers were transported to Stanley with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.