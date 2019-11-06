Mouse River Flood Project moves forward

The Mouse River Flood Project is still moving forward and has now hit another milestone.

The flood control project doesn’t only affect the city of Minot, but all surrounding rural areas as well.

Back in July, there was a groundbreaking for one of the first major portions of the project outside Burlington.

The Colton Avenue Bridge needs to be replaced and now that it has the funding it needs, the project is moving forward.

Last night, the Minot City Council voted to send out bids for the project.

We spoke with Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma to see what’s next in the process.

“Burlington is one step closer to getting their entire flood project done. Of course, theirs is a much smaller footprint than Minot’s. But what that also means is as soon as the project is done within Burlington, that they will be able to apply to FEMA and be back into that low-risk zone for flood insurance,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Bids are expected to go out in the late winter season. The Souris River Joint Board will meet on Thursday to give the latest on the project.