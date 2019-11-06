Mouse River Flood Project moves forward

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mouse River Flood Project is still moving forward and has now hit another milestone.

The flood control project doesn’t only affect the city of Minot, but all surrounding rural areas as well.

Back in July, there was a groundbreaking for one of the first major portions of the project outside Burlington.

The Colton Avenue Bridge needs to be replaced and now that it has the funding it needs, the project is moving forward.

Last night, the Minot City Council voted to send out bids for the project.

We spoke with Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma to see what’s next in the process.

“Burlington is one step closer to getting their entire flood project done. Of course, theirs is a much smaller footprint than Minot’s. But what that also means is as soon as the project is done within Burlington, that they will be able to apply to FEMA and be back into that low-risk zone for flood insurance,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Bids are expected to go out in the late winter season. The Souris River Joint Board will meet on Thursday to give the latest on the project.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "DQ"

Winter Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Gear"

4th Coldest

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Coldest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge