Mouse River Players holding auditions for “Blithe Spirit”

Local News

Whether you’re an acting pro, or you’ve never memorized a line in your life, the Mouse River Players theater has a fun opportunity for you to tap into your dramatic side.

It’s holding auditions for the upcoming play, “Blithe Spirit.”

It’s a comedy about an author who holds a seance to summon a spirit for his book. The ghost is his ex-wife who haunts him throughout the play.

There are spots for two men and five women, but they also need ushers, stagehands and other volunteers.

The best part is, you don’t need to be a professional actor to try out.

“One thing that a lot of people don’t think about is, when you’re on stage and you’re doing the parts, you are concentrating on that and the rest of the world kind of just goes away and you don’t pay attention to it,” said Tim Knickerbocker, director.

If you can’t make it out tonight, auditions will be held Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

