Mouse River Players latest play shows how to have fun during quarantine

Many North Dakotans may have spent most of 2020 quarantined at home. To stay occupied, people got creative.

That’s the inspiration for Mouse River Players’ newest play: 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.

It takes place on Zoom and the actors share ways to have fun. The audience and hosts will be in the theatre, but the play will be broadcast on a screen.

The director hopes this can be an escape for people for a couple of hours.

“2020 was a garbage fire of a year and this is a way to just kind of make fun of it all. Like, we’re stuck at home. You might as well have fun with it,” said Director Sinie Beck.

Tickets are $10 at the door. There are shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Minot and capacity will be limited to 50 people.

