Mouse River Players postpones ‘Blithe Spirit,’ ticket sales due to COVID-19 concerns

The Mouse River Players, Minot, is postponing its current production of “Blithe Spirit” and has temporarily suspended ticket sales for the remainder of the season.

The Mouse River Players board of directors said, for now, the current production will be delayed at least a week and possibly longer, depending on how the coronavirus situation progresses.

Ticket holders for shows scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 will have their current tickets honored for future show dates.

The board said n the event of a cancellation, current ticket holders are welcome to donate their ticket purchase to the theater in support of theatre arts or may seek a refund.