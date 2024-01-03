BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a New Year Move & Sing event with Kittyko.

According to a news release, you can step into the New Year with rhythm and joy.

Kittyko is an educator and singer-songwriter who is ready to light up the Children’s Library with a sing-along and dance party.

This event is perfect for kiddos to shake off the chill and swing into 2024.

Kittyko will have upbeat tunes, fun tales, and engaging activities for kids to express their musical side, build confidence, and find joy.

It’s taking place on Monday, January 15 from 3-3:45 p.m. in the Children’s Library.