Move out day: Vegas Motel and Guest Lodge residents

People living in the Vegas Motel and Guest Lodge in Minot have to be moved out by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

People were busy loading up cars with all of their things. Some of them are headed to the Select Inn which is right down the road.

One person who has been living in the Guest Lodge for over a year says he thinks things are going to change at the Select Inn because of the 24-hour security.

“I’d get up at 4:30 in the morning to go to work and I’d go to the Shell to get coffee and there’d be more people in the halls at that time than during the day. so it was kind of hilarious,” said Brett Bachar, Guest Lodge resident. “But I’d go to work, come back, double lock my door and just stay in my room and not deal with anybody.”

The Select Inn is offering the same deal as the Guest Lodge and Vegas. $500 per month with everything included.

One resident said it’s too early to say how long these people will be here before they get kicked out again.