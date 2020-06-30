Mowing your lawn a certain way could keep it green and healthy

Breaking News
by: Lane Henkins

Once you know how to properly water your yard, you need to know how to mow it as well.

Of course, we all want that nice clean cut lawn, but it is better to leave it a little taller. The tall turf naturally develops a deeper root system, which requires less watering. A saying to remember for mowing lawns is “mow tall and let the clippings fall.” Horticulturalist Tom Kalb explains why.

“When the turf is tall the grass blades will shade the soil keeping it cooler. Then don’t collect your grass clippings, let them fall. The grass clippings will mulch the soil keeping it cool and giving you free fertilization every year,” said Kalb.

He also says cutting your lawn too short could leave the grass and soil more exposed, causing your lawn to dry out and die.

