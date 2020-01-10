MPD celebrates promotions, retirement on National Law Enforcement Day

Thursday was National Law Enforcement Day, and the Minot Police Department celebrated in a big way.

Members of the department, along with family and loved ones, gathered in the City Council Chambers this evening to congratulate seven new Senior Officers, which required three years of service, and 25 new Master Officers, which required five years — all having to pass a promotional test.

Though their honors were prestigious, the recognition of Barb McPeak’s retirement, who served 31 years as the department’s dispatcher, was the icing on the big celebrations cake.

“I’ve loved my job very much over the years or else I don’t think I would’ve stayed. I could’ve retired almost a year and a half ago but I hung on for a while,” said McPeak.

McPeak’s official date of retirement is Jan. 31 — that’s when she hits 32 years of service.