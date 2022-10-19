MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Local law enforcement puts their lives on the line every day to protect us all.

The Minot Police Department is taking another step to protect the community and its officers, by applying for a grant to purchase lifesaving medical supplies.

The MPD was awarded $1,500 through the Saint Josephs Community Foundation Granthelping cover the cost of Quick Clots and Chest Seals.

These items will ensure officers have up-to-date medical supplies with them in the event they are shot or severely injured in the line of duty.

These medical supplies are intended to replace expired items.

Even though the grant was awarded to the MPD, the police department is waiting on city council approval.

“These are obviously critical in situations where an officer or member of the public might be seriously injured from an attack or serious accident of some kind. And we’re certainly grateful to have the opportunity to have these at our disposal to save lives,” said Aaron Moss, community outreach officer for the Minot Police Department.

The grant acceptance process must be complete by November 16.