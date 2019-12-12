Live Now
WATCH NOW: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

MPD new location of medication drop-off

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — If you need to get rid of any old medications from your home…there is now another place you can go to.

The Minot Police Department has joined a number of locations in offering a permanent drug drop-off location.

The location gives people a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs that are expired, unwanted or unused.

We spoke to an officer who said people don’t have to be afraid to stop in, they just want the drugs off the streets.

“Sometimes there are fears that if it’s thrown in the trash that animals or other people will get to it or it will get into the groundwater if it’s flushed or disposed through sewage. This way it’s collected in a safe environment and eventually it will be incinerated,” said Aaron Moss, crime prevention officer with MPD.

The drop off bin is located in the lobby of the Minot Police Department. You can drop off your medications 24/7, no questions asked.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"

Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow"

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge