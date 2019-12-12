MPD new location of medication drop-off

MINOT — If you need to get rid of any old medications from your home…there is now another place you can go to.

The Minot Police Department has joined a number of locations in offering a permanent drug drop-off location.

The location gives people a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs that are expired, unwanted or unused.

We spoke to an officer who said people don’t have to be afraid to stop in, they just want the drugs off the streets.

“Sometimes there are fears that if it’s thrown in the trash that animals or other people will get to it or it will get into the groundwater if it’s flushed or disposed through sewage. This way it’s collected in a safe environment and eventually it will be incinerated,” said Aaron Moss, crime prevention officer with MPD.

The drop off bin is located in the lobby of the Minot Police Department. You can drop off your medications 24/7, no questions asked.