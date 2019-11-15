Live Now
MPD participating in No-Shave November

MINOT — One law enforcement agency is breaking the rules…but for a good cause.

The Minot Police Department started participating in No-Shave November a few years ago and have kept the tradition alive.

Even though their policy said they aren’t allowed to rock the scruffy look, one organizer said it’s for a great cause.

“I think it hits home for everybody. I don’t know if I met a person that hasn’t been affected in some way by cancer. We’ve had a couple of officers that have had cancer, and they’ve lost that battle. So it does hit home for us,” said Captain John Klug.

Officers that participate give a dollar a day and at the end of the month, they will make a donation to a cancer care center.

