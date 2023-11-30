MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is actively investigating an apparent swatting call in southwest Minot on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the swatting call is the false criminal reporting of an incident to elicit an emergency response, and they are usually violent incidents.

Officers responded to the call and determined that the report had no threat or credibility.

Officers say the details of what was falsely reported will not be released until further investigation.