MPD warns how to prevent fraud and forgery

Five calls relating to fraud have come into the Minot Police Department in just the last month.



That’s why KX News has some reminders on how to prevent fraud and forgery from happening to you.

Aaron Moss with Minot Police says the most common fraud complaints are either checks that were illegally created with real account numbers or stolen checks with forged signatures.



He says the best way to protect yourself is to always secure your wallet and checkbook when you’re not carrying them and to closely follow your bank account.

“Always keep an eye on your banking transactions if there’s anything unusual there and to prevent frauds from occurring,” he said. “And if they have occurred, to detect them sooner so the victimization doesn’t get worse.”

He says another common complaint is from online transactions when the payment method is by check.



If you’re making an online sale, do not send the item until the payment method has been confirmed by your financial institution.