April 3-9 marks National Library Week, and many libraries across the country are participating.

The Minot Public Library is one of them, and staff encourages the more than 20,000 cardholders to use library services.

The library offers traditional services like checking books and CDs out, but people can also utilize research services and take technology classes.

In March, the library saw around 9,000 visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

“The main goal is to just let people know what they have available at their service,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson. “For me, this year, in particular, is very special because we haven’t done anything the last two years, so it’s a little bit of a celebration.”

The theme of this year’s National Library Week is Connect With Your Library and MPL has events and prizes planned throughout the week.

The library will post the events on Facebook.