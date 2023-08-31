MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After more than two decades, the Minot Public Schools superintendent is retiring.

Not only is Dr. Mark Vollmer leaving some big shoes to fill, but he’s also handing off some big projects and decisions within the district.

Dr. Vollmer is entering his 35th and final year in education, 22 of those, in Minot. He started as an assistant principal at Magic City Campus, then continued on as the head principal, and is now in his 13th year as superintendent.

He says things have changed a lot in education throughout his time in the Minot Public School system, especially in recent years.

“I was a social studies teacher. Everything used to be written memorization and spuing out dates, things like that. We’ve changed a lot now,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer. “We are trying to get to more understanding of key concepts. I think many of the changes we’ve seen are for the better.”

Dr. Vollmer says when it comes to recent education challenges, Minot is luckier than most school districts.

He says, they are in a slight teacher shortage but they’ve been able to work it out. For example, there was one open French teacher position they were unable to fill this year, which resulted in the class being canceled.

When it comes to talking about a four-day school week, he says he can see the benefits, but there haven’t been enough studies to know the long-term effects.

And when it comes to student teachers leading classrooms, he feels it’s just a temporary fix.

“Here’s the deal, it’s a Band-Aid. Right?” He said. “That person is going to be entering the field, we get them in a little earlier, they still need a lot of support. Being in school doesn’t make one ready and prepared to lead a classroom. So, there is a lot of work and planning we need to focus on. We have to continue to support those folks. But it’s a Band-Aid, it’s not bringing more people into the field, it’s just getting them in a little earlier.”

His last big project as superintendent is the completion of Minot North High School, which is set to open in August of 2024.

After that, he plans to spend time with family and help his sons out on their Ranch in the Willow City, Omemee area.