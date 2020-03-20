MPS educators busy making sure kids are fed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Since it’ll be quite a while before students see the inside of a lunchroom again, educators at Minot Public Schools have been busy making sure kids are being fed. 

Staff and other volunteers are loading up on school buses and delivering breakfast and lunch to students.

One of those teachers is ‘North Dakota Teacher of the Year’ Sara Medalen. On Thursday, they delivered 20 meals on the route and 70 on Friday.

They’ve been holding up signs, giving air hugs and air high-fives and telling the students how much they miss them.

“I don’t think there’s an educator in this state that would not rather be in school right now, teaching kids and seeing them face-to-face. I know this is hard for everybody, but we really are all in this together,” Medalen said.

Medalen said seeing the smiles is making it all worth it. They don’t ask which school the student is from, or their name, just how many bags they need. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge