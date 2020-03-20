MPS educators busy making sure kids are fed

Since it’ll be quite a while before students see the inside of a lunchroom again, educators at Minot Public Schools have been busy making sure kids are being fed.

Staff and other volunteers are loading up on school buses and delivering breakfast and lunch to students.

One of those teachers is ‘North Dakota Teacher of the Year’ Sara Medalen. On Thursday, they delivered 20 meals on the route and 70 on Friday.

They’ve been holding up signs, giving air hugs and air high-fives and telling the students how much they miss them.

“I don’t think there’s an educator in this state that would not rather be in school right now, teaching kids and seeing them face-to-face. I know this is hard for everybody, but we really are all in this together,” Medalen said.

Medalen said seeing the smiles is making it all worth it. They don’t ask which school the student is from, or their name, just how many bags they need.