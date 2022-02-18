The Minot Public School Foundation received a $15,000 donation for its Back2Basics and Teacher Grant programs from the Hess Corporation.

The Back2Basics program was established in the 2020-21 school year as a way to help meet the basic needs of students, offering them a helping hand.

With it, a hybrid pantry was formed, providing food, clothing and toiletry items among other things.

“It’s just been really amazing hearing from some of the families about how much this has impacted their children and how much it has impacted their families,” said Danielle Rued, executive director of the MPS Foundation.

Teachers can make requests to the Teacher Grants program for classroom supplies and resources anytime.

Organizers say the grants give educators a chance to have more innovative classrooms, and Rued says the teachers are really appreciative of the things they’re able to fund.

“A lot of the times it was just asking maybe friends or family members for dollars,” said Rued. “And this is something where if they’re looking for $2,000 for a certain program or $250 that they can request from the Foundation and we’ll try to work with partners in the community to see if they would also like to fund or if that’s something that the Foundation can fund fully.”

The MPS Foundation depends on donations to fund all of its programs.