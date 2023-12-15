MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Starting next school year, Minot Public Schools will have a new leader. Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer is retiring and the school board is searching for his successor.

School board members have narrowed the search down to four candidates and over the last week, have interviewed them all.

Each candidate also prepared a presentation to showcase what they will focus on if they’re chosen as the district’s new Superintendent.

In the running are: Mark Helm, Renae Rudolph, Dr. Scott Faul, and Luke Schaefer.

All candidates agree that chronic absenteeism in the district is a problem. According to the presentations, MPS has double the dropout rates compared to the state average. And interviewees talked about their plan to fix some of the problems.

“A safe and supportive collaborative culture is foundational to the achievement of students and the success of the school. And I think we can expand this concept to all staff at Minot Public Schools,” said Renae Rudolph.

“Most of it is about a listening tool. Going around to different groups, finding out what’s going well, what’s not going well, and how can we get better as a district,” said Dr. Scott Faul.

“The plan has to focus on the people it’s serving. And that will be contextualized. Buildings need to find out who our kids are and how can we help the families be better engaged,” said Luke Schaefer.

“We would identify students who are struggling to attend school. We would identify cross-work with students who attend school regularly. And we need to make it a big deal,” said Mark Helm.

School board members are expected to announce the new Superintendent on Monday, December 18 at their regular School Board Meeting.