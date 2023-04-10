BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The MRCC knows the importance of family time within their facility. Family time is proven to reduce the rate of recidivism, and to help reinforce it, the MRCC teamed up with the board of Project Armchair and the Children of Incarcerated Parents Initiative to create a space for those being held and their children.

The visiting space is Monsters Inc. themed and features games and books that were donated by Project Armchair. Through books and board games, the children and their parents are able to make positive memories.

By improving communication between parents and their children through more visits, they hope to reduce the trauma and stigma behind having an incarcerated parent.

Reporter Taylor Aasen spoke with the Warden of Transitional Facilities at the MRCC on Monday to talk more about why this new visiting space is important.

“Ultimately what we want to do is rather than keeping people away, we want their family to grow and be unified,” stated Warden Shannon Davison. “So, we’re striving to take leaps and bounds to be able to unify family during incarceration. I just don’t want people to be afraid to bring their children into prison, I get there’s a stigma, but again that’s really about the unification process. I want people to feel comfortable bringing their children into this type of setting,”

Visiting hours at the Missouri River Correctional Center are Fridays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.