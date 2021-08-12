MSA United Way expanding its shelter

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in Bismarck is in the process of expanding its shelter.

After two years of planning, the shelter is now under construction.

Jena Gullo, the Executive Director of United Way, says the addition will give them more shelter space and make the facility more family-friendly.

She also says right now, they can’t offer all of the services they would like to for those in need.

“With the new addition, having proper shelter space, it will free up our current building to be able to have multiple agencies in — to have trainings, counseling sessions, have AA groups, have all sorts of services to meet the needs of the community,” said Gullo.

Gullo says the organization is trying to raise $3.4 million to help with the costs.

Construction should be completed by spring of next year.