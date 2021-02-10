MSA United Way is short tens of thousands in program funding

In an era where events are scaled back and in-person contact is down, it’s not a huge surprise non-profits are hurting for help.

In North Dakota, organizations like the United Way are responsible for a large portion of meal services and shelter for the homeless, among other things.

MSA United Way, which serves five counties in and around the Capital City, has seen losses in the tens of thousands in the last year. In fact, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which mails kids in need books to read each month, is about $45,000 short. United Way’s Executive Director Jena Gullo says the homeless shelter is $75,000 under budget right now.

“We have about 30 programs that we partner with and invest in that are really needing our help, and it just seems like, you know, every month we’re hearing of another agency that’s gone under. It’s been really, really trying on the non-profit world,” Gullo explained.

The shelter has also had to increase the number of meals provided now that many of those staying there are sheltering in place, so they’re always in need of homecooked food.

