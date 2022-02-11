Many hearts gave freely in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota for Giving Hearts Day, and this year, over $26 million was raised for local nonprofits.

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo says their non-profit raised $31,000 with funds matched by Bremer Trust.

The money will be used to build a permanent homeless shelter for the community and continue operations at their current shelter.

“It’s a place for people who are in poverty or people who are homeless to get access to the services that they need. It’s very difficult if you don’t have a car or you don’t have a phone, you’re in a crisis, where do you turn for help?” said Gullo.

The shelter provides a bed and helps people get access to the services they need. These services can be healthcare, food stamps and career building.

Gullo says being able to be the center for so many resources is what is needed but it cannot be done alone.

“We are really blessed and every time I’m at the shelter I just get this feeling of gratitude because it’s because of our donors that we’re able to provide quality services and make these life changes for folks who couldn’t have done it on their own. So every dollar that everyone gives, that every single person gives it sounds cliché that it’s changing a life, making a difference but you take one walk into our shelter, you read one night of our shift notes, and you see how true that statement really is,” said Gullo.

Giving Hearts Day may be over but, donations are still being accepted.

This day alone has helped participating charities raise more than $112 million since its founding.