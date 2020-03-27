MSA United Way Struggles to Fill Grocery Bags for Kids in Need

1  of  2
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine
The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way says it’s struggling to bring in enough food for its Backpack program.

This is the program that provides weekend meals for students in need in a 10-county region of central North Dakota. Kids who are distance learning from home still need those meals and snacks.

Executive Director Jena Gullo says they were able to cover this last weekend and are set for Saturday and Sunday. But, she’s worried that they don’t have enough food to provide for the following weekend.

“Typically we’ll order that from Sam’s Club, and on any given weekend, we’ll have eight pallets of food that our volunteers pick up, pack and deliver to the schools so that kids aren’t going hungry over the weekend. Well, this weekend, we were able to get one pallet and that’s it,” Gullo explained.

Gullo says they primarily need things like soups and Spaghetti-O’s, things that kids can make for themselves or throw in the microwave.

If you’re able to donate food, or money to buy food, you can drop it off at the MSA United Way Office during business hours. The address is 515 N 4th Street in Bismarck.

Click here to donate online.

