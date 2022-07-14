MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There are many colleges and universities throughout North Dakota.

Each and every one has an Assessment Director who collects data and then implements the changes necessary in order to ensure a student gets their degree from that institution.

Dr. Nathan Anderson, the Director of Institutional Assessment, makes sure this gets done at Minot State University

Minot State recently went through the Higher Learning Commission accreditation process to help define, develop and implement comprehensive strategies for institutional improvement. Anderson’s job as assessment director plays a key role in those strategies.

Anderson said, “The assessments help to diagnose gaps in the program or maybe outcomes arent being achieved to the level that they are expected to be achieved or there’s room for growth. And so the programs can make programmatic changes to help ensure that those outcomes are being achieved.”

The goal of the assessment is not only to ensure more graduates but to help students recognize the career path that’s right for them.

Anderson assesses this by a system other teachers and him are testing out.

“The idea is: If you have the capacity to do something well, intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally… If you’re passionate about it, meaning if you like it, find importance in it, put time and energy into it and if it’s relevant to yourself, family, your peers and your community… you’re able to maintain a state of presence while your engaging in that role, meaning that you have the attention and present focus, awareness, and acceptance, that you’re fit for the role,” said Anderson

Through all of his data, he hopes to help students be more intentional with their majors and career paths, which will prepare them to be a better part of society.

Dr. Nathan Anderson is a two-time graduate at Minot State and a Minot Native.