MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University Development Foundation has announced that its fifth Giving Day has been scheduled.

According to a news release, the event will be held on Wednesday, April 12.

MSU’s Giving Day is a 24-hour online event where alumni, friends, students, faculty, and staff can empower generations by making a gift of any size. Giving Day will begin at midnight and go until 11:59 p.m. Gifts can be made before, as the website is live and accepting donations.

The Foundation will match 50% on all gifts up to $1,000. Various challenges will be available throughout the day to help increase the impact.

“As we celebrate the fifth Giving Day during the public phase of the EMPOWER Capital Campaign, we continue to build upon the momentum this impactful campaign has created,” said Minot State Development Foundation Executive Director, Rick Hedberg. “Last year was a record-setting day, and we look forward to the incredible opportunities our students can experience because of the generosity of the MSU community.”

There are 65 Giving Day projects that support the EMPOWER campaign including EMPOWER Grants, General Student Scholarship Fund, Student Emergency Fund, Hometown Pride Scholarship, and the MSU Vision Fund.

Minot State and Subway of Minot are working together for a special Giving Day lunch of sandwiches, chips, and water at 11:45 a.m. in the Old Main Loop.

The MSU Development Foundation encourages participation and engagement from alumni, friends, and donors leading up to and during Giving Day. People are encouraged to use #MSUGivingDay on social media posts.