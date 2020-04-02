MSU Development Foundation, Athletics deliver medicine, groceries to those affected by COVID-19

Live Now
Minot State University Development Foundation, with Market Pharmacy, helped deliver medicine to people who have ordered online or by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deliveries will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of April. Jeremy Feller, development officer, reached out to Market Pharmacy early on after the idea was brought forward by Andy Carter, MSU director of athletics. He said he hopes to contact all Minot area pharmacies to offer the service.

Feller and Rick Heit, social media specialist, made the first deliveries on Monday.

“We know there are a lot of people who support Minot State all year around, and we felt we needed to give back,” Feller said. “We originally were thinking about all of the regulars who come to our games, music and theater performances, and events on campus. But really, it’s for everyone. It’s for older individuals who can’t get to the pharmacy or maybe it’s a single parent who can’t leave because they are home with her kids. Anyone who just doesn’t feel safe heading out.”

The deliveries are set up through the pharmacy as patients contact the pharmacy via online or phone and all financial transactions are done prior to distribution. Area pharmacies interested in joining the delivery service are asked to contact Feller at 701-858-3117.

Along with the Development Foundation’s medicine delivery, MSU Athletics partnered with Marketplace Foods to deliver groceries on Monday. Carter, along with MSU Assistant Athletic Director for Development Brock Weppler, made the first delivery.

“We are grateful for partners such as Marketplace Foods to be able to have the opportunity to extend a helping hand,” Weppler said.

