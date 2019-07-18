MSU Dome hits a milestone

A major renovation of the MSU Dome in Minot hit a milestone this week.

The first of thousands of new seats going into the stands was installed.

The project is making big changes to the fan experience at the Dome.

Instead of having to go to the ground floor before heading for your seat, you’ll now be able to walk down from the second or third floors directly to the seating areas.

MSU Athletic Director Andy Carter says the plan is to make improvements on the second floor so it’s the home base for fans attending games and other events.

“On the south end we’re looking at maybe a food court of some kind or at least maybe food trucks in the hall and the possibility of a new interactive history and hall of fame exhibit on the same end,” explains Carter. “This is going to be the hub – the second floor will be the hub rather than the first floor.”

The current renovations cost about 2.3 million dollars and will be finished by mid-August.