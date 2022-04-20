On Wednesday, an area university held a program announcing a very high honor.

Minot State University’s Management Information Systems (MIS) program of study is now designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD).

This honor was awarded by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Speakers at the program acknowledged why cybersecurity is not only important for the government and jobs, but for everyone.

“Every one of us as citizens, in our everyday lives, whether it’s at our workplace where you have to do those ‘un security things like multi-factor authentication, security awareness training, all the things people love to do when they’re trying to get into their email and so forth,” Tony Aukland, the cybersecurity education and public awareness manager at the North Dakota Information Technology Department, explained. “We’re all trying to protect ourselves online, protect ourselves on social engineering, on both a personal and private level.”

The MIS program is designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense through 2027.