MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University Native American Cultural Center is bringing the 33rd Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration to campus and everyone is welcome to attend.

According to a news release, the event is happening on April 21 and 22, doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday for drum and dancer registration and the Grand Entry happening at 7 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday with Grand Entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This event is hosted by the Native American Cultural Center and the Native American Cultural Awareness Club. It’s sponsored by the Minot State University Diversity Council and the MSU Student Activity Fee.

“Aaniin, hello! I invite you to join us in celebrating our 33rd Annual Spring Honor Dance & Powwow Celebration this coming Friday and Saturday,” said Native American Club President and Biology Major, Tambraye L. Trottier. “The Native American Cultural Awareness Club at Minot State encourages you to take this opportunity to attend and learn about Indigenous people’s culture and to help honor the 2023 graduates. Aside from drummers and dancers, we will have a good booth and vendors for you to enjoy! Miigwtch (thank you).”

Friday’s Grand Entry will have a special Joe McGillis memorial, which is a men’s traditional.

On-site, there will be a raffle with a ticket drawing right after the Grand Entry on Saturday. That Grand Entry will also include a contest for men (Traditional, Grass, Fancy, Chicken 18+) and women (Traditional, Fancy, and Jingle). The contest will include golden age, adults, teens, juniors, and tiny tots (six and under).