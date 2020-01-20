MSU offering Waltz lessons

Have you ever wanted to learn the Waltz? Now’s your chance! Minot State University is offering free-will donation classes.

The Waltz lessons are open to the public and will be held Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 28 at 6:45 p.m. on the second floor of Swain Hall in the pedagogy lab/gym.

Eighteen Minot State elementary and physical education students are hosting the fundraiser for their study abroad trip to Morocco and Spain in April 2020, where they will teach in Tangier, Morocco and visit American schools in Spain and Morocco.

The students will assist Minot State alumni Jacob Thrailkill and MSU Teacher Education and Kinesiology Chair Terry Eckmann during the waltz lessons.

