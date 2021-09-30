MSU offers new ‘Hometown Pride Scholarship’ for area high school seniors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State University is launching a new, automatic Hometown Pride Scholarship for area high school seniors.

The $1,000 scholarship is exclusively for May 2022 high school graduates from Minot and regional schools located in North Dakota’s northwestern counties.

Coverage map of counties eligible for the scholarship
Courtesy: Minot State University

The Hometown Pride Scholarship also comes with additional perks, including the first opportunity to register for classes at an exclusive early access orientation.

Eligible students admitted to Minot State by March 31, 2022 will not need to apply for the scholarship; funds will automatically be applied to tuition, fees, and/or room and board in $500 increments each semester of the 2022-23 school year.

For additional information regarding the Hometown Pride Scholarship, additional benefits, and eligibility, visit askMSU.com/Hometown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories