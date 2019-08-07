MSU releases press release responding to auditor’s report

Minot State University has released a press release responding to the report from the North Dakota State Auditor’s office.

In the audit’s findings, MSU was unable to provide support of tuberculosis testing for one student.

It was also unable to provide immunizations documentation for three students.

MSU’s President Dr. Steven Shirley said, “The university respects the findings of the state auditor’s office and that MSU is continually evaluating its policies and procedures to ensure the highest possible standards and comply with all policies.”

We spoke to a local physician about the importance of testing for TB and other high-risk diseases.

“There’s a certain cascade of events that happen if you’re positive on your PPD, then you know, you have to have some other testing done,” said Rohan Oberoi, resident physician.

“It’s very important to know if you have TB, so we can put you on the right treatment. So not only do you not harm yourself, but other people are protected also,” Oberoi added.