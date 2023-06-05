MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State’s Summer Theatre Season 58 is sure to deliver smiles with a full schedule of performances.

According to a news release, the season is showcasing “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville!,” “Doctor Dolittle,” “Calendar Girls,” and “Elf the Musical.”

“We are happy to welcome back our audiences to a night up on the hill under the stars,” said the MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director, Chad Gifford. “We have a lineup of shows that have never been done here before and a mix of community members that you know and love up on the stage once again. Thanks to the addition of a sprinkler system, the green hills will look more alive than ever before.”

“Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville!” will start the season, running nightly Tuesday, June 13 through Sunday, June 18. Gifford will direct it, and the musical will feature original songs and some of Buffet’s classics like “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

The second performance will be the family-friendly “Doctor Dolittle.” This show tells the tale of a wacky and kind doctor who talks to animals. It’ll be on stage starting Friday, June 23 through Monday, June 26, and again from Wednesday, June 28 through Saturday, August 1.

“Calendar Girls” will be shown third on the Josh Duhamel stage from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, this show does have a PG-13 rating, as it’s based on the true story of 11 older women who pose for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

The final performance will be “Elf the Musical,” which will be running from Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, and again from Sunday, July 30 to Tuesday, August 1. The performance is based on the holiday movie and will end the summer on a high note.

Doors will open for all performances at 7:30 p.m. and the shows will start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling the box office at (701) 858-3228.