MSU Scholarship Deadlines Quickly Approaching

Scholarship application deadlines are quickly approaching for Minot State University students.

MSU is stressing that the deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 15. Three-hundred scholarships are granted every year, of a value of over $1 million depending on donors and other grants.

The beavers said they take pride in helping their students ease through school financially, and MSU Financial Aid Director Laurie Weber said there is no limit to how many scholarships you can apply for.

“Students are able to continue to apply for scholarships, even if they’re receiving a scholarship, it doesn’t mean they can’t apply for others and really that’s how a lot of students are able to piece together the resources to cover some of their cost,” said Weber.

Other schools in our area like Dickinson State University, University of Mary and Williston State College have all closed their scholarship application submissions.