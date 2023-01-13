MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State is well known for its education department, now the university is looking to help with the staffing shortage that we are seeing in our state.

Minot State reached out to schools in western North Dakota to nominate aspiring teachers who are juniors and seniors interested in education as a future career.

20 students from the Minot area were selected to participate in the Aspire Scholars program.

The program gives students the opportunity to take a college education course, allowing the students to see if this field is truly what they want to pursue.

“This is just the beginning, hopefully, this program will be around for years to come and we can really celebrate when one of these Aspire students actually takes a job back out in one of these local communities,” said Minot State Student Affairs Vice President, Kevin Harmon.

The class these students will be taking is free of charge, and those selected will also be assigned a mentor in their program of interest.