MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Students at Minot State University took the stage at the North Dakota National Association of Teachers of Singing.

According to a news release, the competition took place over the weekend in Dickinson, and they walked away with multiple awards.

“The NATS Voice Competition is held annually and includes collegiate and high school singers from all of the state of North Dakota and the greater North Central Region,” said Minot State Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor of Music, Emerson Eads.”

These are the results of the competition:

Megan Kramer 1st place First-Year Treble Voice

Even Putt 1st place First-Year Classical TBB Voice

Caleb Blaze 2nd place Second-Year Classical TBB Voice

Christina Larsen 2nd place Second-Year Classical Treble Voice

Kylee Cook 3rd place Third-Year Classical Treble Voice

Megan Klebe 3rd place Fourth/Fifth Year Trebel Voice



Kevin Vandal, Jacob Kirsch, Lori Zavaleny, Claire Keely, and Taj Baang accompanied the singers at the piano.

“This experience confirms what I believe. Music unites us, moves us, and uplifts. We heard some amazing singers, whose care-filled, committed presentations were thrilling and rejuvenating.” said Minot State Voice Professor, DeVera Bowles. “Congratulations to these talented MSU musicians. I will cherish the memory of all the wonderful sharing of heart and talent, and of the joy of reconnecting with my colleagues from across the region.”

The Division of Performing Art Voice Studios of Ken and DeVera Bowles and Emerson Eads took home regional honors after competing against the University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, University of Jamestown, Dickinson State, and other universities.

“What a wonderful opportunity for students to be able to perform for each other and receive expert feedback from teachers who are performers and pedagogies from around the region,” Eads said. “I was so proud of our students who, not only did so well in the competition itself but supported each other so ardently. If an MSU student was competing, there was sure to be a group of MSU students supporting their colleagues in the audience. The whole competition was renewing, revealing that the joy of singing is alive and well here in the Northern Plains.”