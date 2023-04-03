MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate students had the opportunity to compete in the 2023 ND State Leadership Conference and came home with some awards.

According to a news release, the conference was held on March 26 and 27 in Bismarck/Mandan.

For the second consecutive year, the chapter earned the Dorothy L. Travis Advisor’s Award. This award is a sweepstakes award named after the founder of ND FBLA.

Points were given for each state officer candidate, current state officer, and participant and placement in competitive events.

“The magic of the Dorothy Travis Award is that the work and dedication of each student is reflected,” said FBLA Collegiate Advisor and Minot State University College of Business Assistant Professor, Jan Repnow. “All students have a claim to this distinction.”

MSU was represented by these 11 members who also qualified in the following areas, along with their placements:

Brendan Barnes: Foundations of Finance: 1st place Emerging Business Issues: 2nd place

Jada Clarke: Help Desk: 2nd place Public Speaking: 1st place

Nicole Ferebee: Computer Concepts: 3rd place Cyber Security: 2nd place

Hailey Graner: Job Interview: 3rd place Business Law: 1st place Chapter Who’s Who

Chloe Gunderson: Management Analysis and Decision Making: 1st place Future Business Executive: 1st place Retail Management: 1st place Chapter Who’s Who

Mason Lemer: Information Management: 2nd place Business Ethics: 1st place Chapter Who’s Who

Melanie Segura: Accounting Case Competition: 1st place Retail Management: 2nd place

Stephen Tao: Macroeconomics: 2nd place Microeconomics: 3rd place

Tanner Thompson: Accounting Case Competition: 1st place Hospitality Management Care Competition: 1st place Impromptu Speaking: 1st place

Alec Wofl: Business Ethics: 1st place

Sarah Teater: Job Interview: 1st place Business Communication: 1st place



“This list is amazing,” Repnow said. “We look forward to seeing their accomplishments become reality in the business world.”

All award winners earned their spot to compete in the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA from June 22-25.